Gomez back for Germany, De Rossi fit

WARSAW (Reuters) - Germany forward Mario Gomez, joint top scorer at Euro 2012, returned to their starting lineup for the semi-final against Italy on Thursday as they seek a first tournament victory over their rivals.

Coach Joachim Loew, who had used Miroslav Klose in the 4-2 quarter-final win over Greece, made two other changes, bringing back winger Lukas Podolski for Andre Schuerrle and replacing winger Marco Reus with Toni Kroos.

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini returned to the starting team in place of injured Ignazio Abate. Chiellini is likely to play left back with Federico Balzaretti switching to the right.

Daniele De Rossi has shrugged off a back problem and takes his usual place in midfield.

The winners will face Spain in Sunday’s final in Kiev after the European and world champions booked their place with a semi-final win over Portugal on penalties on Wednesday.

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 14-Holger Badstuber, 5-Mats Hummels, 16-Philipp Lahm; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 6-Sami Khedira; 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil, 10-Lukas Podolski; 23-Mario Gomez

Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 6-Federico Balzaretti, 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 21-Andrea Pirlo; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 18-Riccardo Montolivo, 16-Daniele De Rossi; 9-Mario Balotelli, 10-Antonio Cassano

Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)