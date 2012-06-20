FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German soccer boss lays wreath at World War site
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 20, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

German soccer boss lays wreath at World War site

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

President of the German soccer association (DFB) Wolfgang Niersbach gestures during a news conference ahead of the Euro 2012 in Gdansk, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

GDANSK (Reuters) - German football association president Wolfgang Niersbach laid a wreath on Wednesday at the Westerplatte memorial, site of Nazi Germany’s first attack on Poland which marked the start of World War Two in 1939.

The September 1 attack on the small peninsula at the coastal city of Gdansk was the beginning of Germany’s invasion of neighboring Poland and the start of the six-year World War which claimed tens of millions of lives.

“This place tells the story of a terrible chapter of our history and is a warning that such a thing should never happen again,” said Niersbach who was accompanied by his board.

The German soccer squad are based in Gdansk for the European Championship, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine, and a group of players and officials visited the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz before the tournament started.

“We are thankful today that we have had a friendly welcome by Poland and we see it as our duty to forever and everywhere work towards a peaceful co-existence,” Niersbach said.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.