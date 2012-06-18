FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro: Greece more interested in polls than Germans
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 18, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

Euro: Greece more interested in polls than Germans

Patrick Graham

2 Min Read

Greece's Jose Holebas (L) attends a training session for the Euro 2012 soccer championships at a stadium in Legionowo, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

LEGIONOVO, Poland (Reuters) - Greece’s Euro 2012 team spent more time watching election results on Sunday than they did studying next opponent Germany’s victory over Denmark, but players insisted on Monday they wanted to keep politics out of their next Euro 2012 clash.

The Greeks, shock qualifiers ahead of Russia and Poland, face Germany on Friday in the Baltic coast city of Gdansk in a quarter-final that pits the euro zone’s most troubled nation against its rich paymaster.

“No, this will not have an impact, its football we’re talking about, its sport,” midfielder Giannis Maniatis told a news conference at the team’s base near Warsaw on Monday.

“The most important thing for us is to give some happiness to the Greek people, that’s all, to make them celebrate in the street, given everything that is going on.”

A Greek election result on Sunday headed off for now the prospect of an exit from the euro which could have profound consequences for the European financial system.

But that has not eased anger in Athens at Germany’s enforcing of strict conditions for its international bailout which have crippled Greek households - or anger in Berlin at what many see as the country’s irresponsible financial past.

“They (the Germans) have in their mind that the whole situation is about politics,” team spokesman Panos Korkodilos said. “It is not. It is just football. This is their character, not ours, we are not saying anything about this.”

The Greeks, written off before squeezing through the group stages thanks to victory over one of the tournament favorites Russia, were also bullish about their chances against a German team who have won all their games.

“It is a major achievement. We fulfilled the first of our targets even after we had injuries and some other unfortunate incidents in the games,” midfielder Grigoris Makos told reporters.

“Of course we respect them but we are not afraid of them. We will look them in the eyes and fight.” (Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.