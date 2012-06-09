Greece defender Avraam Papadopoulos out of Euro 2012

Greece's Kostas Katsouranis and Avraam Papadopoulos (R) challenge Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski (C) during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

WARSAW (Reuters) - Greece central defender Avraam Papadopoulos will miss the rest of Euro 2012 after suffering a knee injury in their 1-1 draw in the tournament’s opening game against co-hosts Poland on Friday.

He was replaced after 37 minutes by his namesake Kyriakos, before being taken to hospital where scans showed the 27-year-old had suffered damaged ligaments in his left knee.

After returning to the team hotel, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) issued a statement saying he would return home for treatment, UEFA.com reported on Saturday.

Greece next face the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on Tuesday after Dimitris Salpingidis’ second-half goal earned a draw with Poland who had opened the scoring through Robert Lewandowski.