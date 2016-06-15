Ronaldo is no Messi, counters Iceland's Arnason

(Reuters) - Iceland defender Kari Arnason has responded angrily to Cristiano Ronaldo’s “small mentality” jibe after the 1-1 draw with Portugal at Euro 2016, saying that the Real Madrid star was no Lionel Messi.

A visibly frustrated Ronaldo was furious at the defensive tactics of Iceland, the smallest country at the tournament, after Tuesday’s Group F clash.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, but he’s not a gracious human being,” Arnason was quoted as saying on The Guardian’s website (www.theguardian.com).

“Obviously we’re not going to create as many chances as a fantastic team like Portugal but his comments are the reason why Messi is always going to be one step ahead of him. You wouldn’t expect Messi to say that. It shows we got under his skin.”

The defender added: “It was lovely to hear that.”

Iceland take on Hungary in their next Group F game on Saturday, before ending their group stage campaign against Austria on June 22.