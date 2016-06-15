FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ronaldo is no Messi, counters Iceland's Arnason
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 15, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Ronaldo is no Messi, counters Iceland's Arnason

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Portugal v Iceland - EURO 2016 - Group F - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-?tienne, France - 14/6/16 Iceland's Hannes Halldorsson, Kari Arnason and Ragnar Sigurdsson in action with Portugal's Nani REUTERS/Max Rossi Livepic

(Reuters) - Iceland defender Kari Arnason has responded angrily to Cristiano Ronaldo’s “small mentality” jibe after the 1-1 draw with Portugal at Euro 2016, saying that the Real Madrid star was no Lionel Messi.

A visibly frustrated Ronaldo was furious at the defensive tactics of Iceland, the smallest country at the tournament, after Tuesday’s Group F clash.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, but he’s not a gracious human being,” Arnason was quoted as saying on The Guardian’s website (www.theguardian.com).

“Obviously we’re not going to create as many chances as a fantastic team like Portugal but his comments are the reason why Messi is always going to be one step ahead of him. You wouldn’t expect Messi to say that. It shows we got under his skin.”

The defender added: “It was lovely to hear that.”

Iceland take on Hungary in their next Group F game on Saturday, before ending their group stage campaign against Austria on June 22.

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru. Editing by Adrian Warner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.