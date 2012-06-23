Spain and France chase goals, Germany seek moles

Germany's national soccer coach Joachim Loew watches his players during a training session after their Euro 2012 soccer match against Greece in Gdansk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

DONETSK (Reuters) - Holders Spain face France in the third quarter-final and first heavyweight knockout clash of the European Championship later on Saturday when Vicente del Bosque’s men will be looking to avoid any nasty surprises.

The high quality tournament has generally run to form so far but Germany coach Joachim Loew, whose side beat Greece 4-2 in Friday’s last-eight tie, did receive one unwanted shock when his lineup was leaked to the media hours before kick off.

Eliminated Russia were also reeling from news of a third fine for crowd trouble from European soccer’s governing body UEFA, this time for the throwing of fireworks and the displaying of an illicit banner in their final group defeat by Greece last week.

Fan disturbances have been an unwelcome feature of the three-week tournament in Poland and Ukraine, the largest multi-city sporting event to be held in Eastern Europe.

On the plus side, however, police said no English fans had been arrested at all so far, a revelation which will stun much of the European soccer community who were brought up on images of British football hooliganism in the 1980s.

England play Italy in the last quarter-final in Kiev on Sunday.

Portugal won the first last-eight game on Thursday, beating the Czech Republic 1-0 but they have possibly lost striker Helder Postiga for the rest of the tournament after he suffered a thigh injury in the game.

World champions Spain will meet their Iberian neighbors in the semi-finals if they can overcome a France side who have been wildly inconsistent so far.

They opened up with a 1-1 draw against England before an impressive 2-0 win over Ukraine was followed by an awful 2-0 defeat against already eliminated Sweden.

Spain have never beaten France in six competitive meetings but their side is now head and shoulders above previous incarnations.

“We have made the exceptional into something routine, which means winning is the norm, and it seems like we are invincible,” Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said ahead of the match in Ukraine’s Donetsk (2.45 p.m. EDT).

Germany's national soccer player Mario Gomez (L) and coach Joachim Loew go over the pitch during a training session after their Euro 2012 soccer match against Greece in Gdansk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

“But we are not and sometimes you lose even when you are the superior team.”

MERKEL CELEBRATIONS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended a superior Germany’s comfortable victory in Gdansk, which rubbed salt in the wounds of a Greek nation suffering from a dire economic crisis which many there blame on her and Berlin.

Merkel’s celebration of the goals led Greeks to yell abuse at their television screens but it was German coach Loew who was screaming when he heard media had got hold of his surprise decision to rest striker Mario Gomez and others.

“It is true that the coach talked to us about it and he was not happy. I do not think it is someone from the team because I cannot imagine it being someone from the team,” forward Andre Schuerrle said.

There were similar leaks in Germany’s three group games.

“I do not know who the mole is but in the end I don’t think it was a drawback for us,” said Marco Reus, a surprise pick along with Schuerrle.

Merkel’s visit to Poland will not be repeated by British politicians when England take on Italy in Kiev because of a boycott of Euro 2012 matches played in Ukraine.

Western governments have protested over the imprisonment of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and say her jailing for seven years for abuse-of-power smacks of “selective justice”.

The English and Italian players will stay out of the politics on Sunday in what could be a hard-fought war of attrition.

“With most English lads - and you can see it in this team - we’re like 11 bulldogs who will never give up, who will always work for each other,” said defender Ashley Cole.