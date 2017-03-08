FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Soccer: Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024
#Sports News
March 8, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 5 months ago

Soccer: Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The soccer federations of the two countries were the only ones to submit a declaration of interest before the March 3 deadline, UEFA added in a statement.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland had explored a joint bid but did not to proceed.

The potential hosts will now have to produce a full bid dossier by April next year with UEFA choosing the winner the following September.

Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris

