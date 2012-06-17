Euro: Duff to captain Ireland on 100th appearance

Ireland's Damien Duff looks at the ball during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Croatia at the City stadium in Poznan, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

POZNAN (Reuters) - Damien Duff will captain Ireland when he makes his 100th appearance for his country in Monday’s Euro 2012 match against Italy, coach Giovanni Trapattoni said on Sunday.

“There have probably been more lows than highs,” joked Duff who will take the armband from Robbie Keane for the night. “It’s a proud moment but I’d take three points ahead of 100 caps.”

Ireland have already been eliminated after losing to Croatia and Spain in their first two Group C matches.

“It’s a way for all of us to display our gratitude to Damien who is not only an excellent footballer but a role model and an example for the future generation,” said Trapattoni. (Editing by Ken Ferris)