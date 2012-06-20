FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish police find body of missing Irish fan
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 20, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Polish police find body of missing Irish fan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish authorities believe they have found the drowned body of a young Irish soccer fan whose disappearance over the weekend sparked a massive police search, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Nolan James, who traveled to Poland to cheer on Ireland at Euro 2012, had gone missing after a night out with friends in the northern city of Bydgoszcz.

“I can confirm that the body of a young man was pulled out of the river by divers,” Prosecutor Len Bojarski told Reuters.

“At the moment, we suspect that it is the missing Irish fan. There is a chance that the family will arrive in Poland later today and we will ask them to identify the body. Then we’ll know for sure,” he said.

Another official from the prosecutor’s office told public television police found Nolan’s documents on the body brought up from the Brda river, near where he had gone missing around 0100 local time (7 p.m. EDT on Saturday) on Sunday after separating from his friends.

Nolan stayed at a hotel in Bydgoszcz which is located between the Polish cities of Poznan and Gdansk where Ireland played their matches.

Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz, writing by Chris Borowski, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.