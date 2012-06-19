FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Chiellini to miss quarter-final
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 19, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Chiellini to miss quarter-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini will miss the Euro 2012 quarter-final against England in Kiev on Sunday after suffering a thigh injury.

“It is clear that he cannot play on Sunday but we will try to get him fit for the rest of the tournament hoping Italy go further,” team doctor Enrico Castellacci said in a statement after bringing forward medical tests originally due on Wednesday.

Chiellini suffered the injury in Monday’s 2-0 Group C win over Ireland and was replaced by fellow centre back Leonardo Bonucci, who is now likely to keep his place alongside Andrea Barzagli against the English.

Toughnut Chiellini has been Italy’s most consistent defender in the past four years but made a mistake for Mario Mandzukic’s equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Croatia in the group stage.

Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.