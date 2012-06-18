Di Natale replaces Balotelli for Italy

POZNAN (Reuters) - Striker Mario Balotelli lost his place to Antonio Di Natale in Italy’s starting line-up for the Euro 2012 Group C match against Ireland on Monday.

The replacement of Balotelli, who was relegated to the substitutes’ bench amid reports of a slight knee problem, was one of four changes made by Italy to the team which started the 1-1 draw with Croatia.

Andrea Barzagli, fit again after a calf problem, replaced Leonardo Bonucci at the centre of defense with Ignazio Abate taking the place of Christian Maggio at right back and Federico Balzaretti in for Emanuele Giaccherini at left back.

Damien Duff was named as captain in eliminated Ireland’s line-up on his 100th international appearance.

Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate, 15-Andrea Barzagli, 3-Giorgio Chiellini, 6-Federico Balzaretti; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 16-Daniele De Rossi; 5-Thiago Motta; 11-Antonio Di Natale, 10-Antonio Cassano

Ireland: 1-Shay Given; 4-John O‘Shea, 2-Sean St. Ledger, 5-Richard Dunne, 3-Stephen Ward; 7-Aiden McGeady, 6-Glenn Whelan, 8-Keith Andrews, 11-Damien Duff; 10-Robbie Keane, 9-Kevin Doyle

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)