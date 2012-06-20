World's largest lasagne marks Italy visit

KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - A Polish restaurant in Krakow has set a Guinness World Record for cooking the biggest ever lasagne in honor of the Italy soccer team staying nearby.

Italy are in Poland for the 2012 European soccer Championship and have reached the quarter-finals.

The lasagne weighed in at more than 4.8 metric tons (5.29 tons) and took 10 hours to bake before being sliced into 10,000 portions.

“I don’t know about the players or if they will try the lasagne because they are on a diet, but they can try just a little bit,” Trattoria Giancarlo executive chef Giancarlo Russo told reporters.