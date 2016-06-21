FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia qualify for Euro 2016 knockout phase
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
June 21, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia qualify for Euro 2016 knockout phase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - UEFA Euro 2016 soccer tournament - Enghien-les-Bains, France - 20/04/2016. Logo for the upcoming Euro 2016 soccer championships.Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia were all assured of qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2016 without kicking a ball on Tuesday after Germany beat Northern Ireland in Group C.

The result from the Parc des Princes left Northern Ireland third in their group on three points and with Albania also on three points in third place in Group A it means that those three teams, who have four points, are guaranteed to be at least be among the best four third-placed finishers.

Croatia take on Spain later on Tuesday looking to top Group D, Hungary will be looking for the same achievement when they meet Portugal on Wednesday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX

