Minor scuffles in Lille as Russia, England fans arrive for Euro games

LILLE, France (Reuters) - A small group of Russian and English fans briefly scuffled in the northern city of Lille where thousands of supporters arrived in the area for the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.

Lille is seen as the next potential Euro 2016 trouble spot as Russia play Slovakia there on Wednesday, and England fans also congregate in the northern French city ahead of their match against Wales in nearby Lens on Thursday.

Both teams have been threatened with expulsion from the competition if the violence seen in Marseille last week is repeated.

UEFA fined the Russian Football Federation and gave it a "suspended disqualification" for attacks inside the stadium on Saturday.

A small group of Russians appeared to provoke English fans who were in a bar near the northern city's central train station, Reuters photographers said.

The English responded throwing chairs, but the situation was calming down when police arrived.

Authorities in Lille and Lens have ordered alcohol bans running from Tuesday to Friday, officials said.