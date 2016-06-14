FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Minor scuffles in Lille as Russia, England fans arrive for Euro games
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
June 14, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Minor scuffles in Lille as Russia, England fans arrive for Euro games

Benoit Tessier

2 Min Read

LILLE, France (Reuters) - A small group of Russian and English fans briefly scuffled in the northern city of Lille where thousands of supporters arrived in the area for the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.

Lille is seen as the next potential Euro 2016 trouble spot as Russia play Slovakia there on Wednesday, and England fans also congregate in the northern French city ahead of their match against Wales in nearby Lens on Thursday.

Both teams have been threatened with expulsion from the competition if the violence seen in Marseille last week is repeated.

UEFA fined the Russian Football Federation and gave it a "suspended disqualification" for attacks inside the stadium on Saturday.

A small group of Russians appeared to provoke English fans who were in a bar near the northern city's central train station, Reuters photographers said.

The English responded throwing chairs, but the situation was calming down when police arrived.

Authorities in Lille and Lens have ordered alcohol bans running from Tuesday to Friday, officials said.

Additional reporting by Pascal Rossignol and Philip O'Connor; writing by John Irish; Editing by Julien Pretot

