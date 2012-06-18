FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro: Polish sports minister calls on FA head to quit
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 18, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Euro: Polish sports minister calls on FA head to quit

Dagmara Leszkowicz

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Sports Minister Joanna Mucha on Monday called on the controversial head of the country’s Football Association to resign after the Euro 2012 co-hosts finished bottom of Group A.

Polish FA (PZPN) chief Grzegorz Lato, Poland’s leading scorer at the 1974 World Cup, had vowed to quit if Poland did not qualify for the quarter-finals.

“I am holding the head of the PZPN to his word. But we will see how this situation develops,” Mucha told a news conference. “The most important issue is that PZPN is badly managed.”

Lato has fended off charges he has mismanaged the Polish FA and denied unproven accusations of corruption.

The Polish FA has been under fire from politicians in recent years. Before Lato took over, a court appointed two temporary commissioners to run the organization, but Poland backed down after protests from FIFA and UEFA.

The PZPN was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.