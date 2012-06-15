FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish TV apologizes for showing Soviet flag
June 15, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

Polish TV apologizes for showing Soviet flag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s public broadcaster has apologized for showing the Soviet flag on one of its newscasts giving the result of the Euro 2012 co-host’s match with Russia this week.

The graphic of a small red flag with the hammer and sickle - not used as a national symbol for two decades - set in the foreground of the Polish white and red banner, appeared during Wednesday afternoon’s edition of news show Wiadomosci.

Following the fall of the Soviet Union, the Russian white, blue and red flag replaced the communist symbols, which continue to spark mixed emotions among the citizens of the former Soviet satellites, including Poland.

The difficult relationship fraught with historical grievances between Moscow and Warsaw was brought into the spotlight after hooligans attacked Russian supporters during their march to the stadium in Poland’s capital on Tuesday.

The march also celebrated Russia Day, the anniversary of declaration of the country’s independence in 1990 as the Soviet Union collapsed.

Piotr Krasko, the head of Wiadomosci and its main anchor, said the controversial graphic was prepared for an earlier discussion of past matches between Poland and the Soviet Union.

Its use for Tuesday’s Group A game, which finished in a 1-1 draw, “was an unintended error at the worst possible moment”, he told viewers this week.

Several Polish politicians criticized the mistake.

“We won’t leave this matter alone,” Jan Dziedziczak, a member of the parliament’s culture committee told tabloid daily Fakt. “We demand a detailed explanation from the president of (public broadcaster) TVP.”

Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
