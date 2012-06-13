FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2012

Courts issue suspended jail terms for Warsaw clashes: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Warsaw court on Wednesday handed suspended jail terms and fine to eight Poles detained during clashes in the city a day earlier when violence broke out before Poland’s Euro 2012 match with Russia.

City authorities had appealed for tough sentences for the hooligans, who attacked Russia fans marching towards the stadium ahead of the match, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

Poland’s TVP Info television said individuals had been sentenced with 500 zloty ($150) fines or suspended jail terms ranging from 3-12 months.

During an afternoon and night of skirmishes, police said they detained 184 people, 156 of them Poles and most of the rest Russians.

Courts are expected to hear further cases on Thursday.

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; writing by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Justin Palmer

