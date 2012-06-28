Euro host Poland on higher alert after explosives found

Young Polish soccer fans wait for the arrival of Germany's national soccer team outside the team hotel in Warsaw, June 27, 2012. Germany will play its Euro 2012 semi-final against Italy in Warsaw on Thursday, July 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s security services have lifted their readiness level ahead of the final Euro 2012 match on its soil on Thursday as a precaution after a border patrol found explosives on a raft on a river on its border this week.

“We have received certain information that pointed to a potential appearance of a terrorist threat,” said Interior Minister Jacek Cichocki. “But there is no indication of a concrete danger for a specific place or person.”

Cichocki said the higher readiness level meant that all Polish security services, not just those involved in Euro 2012 operations, would be on higher alert.

Some 6,000 policemen are scheduled to be in Warsaw ahead of Thursday’s semi-final between Germany and Italy, in line with previous matches that took place in the capital.

There have been no major security incidents during the three-week tournament, although Polish police were criticized for allowing street fights between local hooligans and Russian fans before their June 12 clash.

Local media reported that a border patrol had intercepted a raft with some explosives and a cellphone that had the photo of Warsaw’s National Stadium in its memory crossing the Bug river on the border of Poland and Ukraine.

Such rafts are often used to smuggle items across the border.