Portugal not just about me, says Ronaldo

Football Soccer - Portugal v Wales - EURO 2016 - Semi Final - Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France - 6/7/16 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe hug as they celebrate after the game

LYON, France (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo said he is not obsessed by breaking records and believes Portugal have reached the Euro 2016 final thanks to a team effort after they beat Wales in the last four on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, Portugal's all-time leading scorer and most-capped international, equaled Frenchman Michel Platini's record of nine goals in European Championship finals after scoring his teams's first in the 2-0 win over the Welsh.

"Records are nice. I have broken many records and I continue to do so, with the club and the national team as well, but I'm not obsessed with them because they happen as a matter of course," Ronaldo told reporters.

"The most important thing was that the team believed we could get to the final," added the 31-year-old.

"Nobody thought Portugal could get to the final and but we are there, that makes me proud and happy."

The three-times world player of the year has been criticized for hogging free kicks and penalties and for remonstrating with team mates when their passes fail to reach him.

"The national team is everything. I want to help the national team as much as I can, not only with goals but also by running and coming back to defend," he said.

"I have given everything and the team work has been excellent."

Ronaldo remembered that Portugal had started the tournament poorly with a draw against Iceland.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint. It has been shown not only by me but also by Renato (Sanches), by Nani, both other players who have scored goals such as (Ricardo Quaresma) that national team is about everyone and not just about me."

Ronaldo was also playing when Portugal reached their only previous European championship final on home soil in 2004, but lost 1-0 to Greece.

"It was different, last time I was 19, it was my first final, my debut," he said.

"Twelve years on and I'm in another final. This makes me proud, I always dreamed about winning something for Portugal and I hope it will be this time," the Real Madrid forward added.

"I'm very confident, I deserve it, the players as well and the supporters. Portugal deserves it."