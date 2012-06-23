Euro-Portugal's Postiga out of tournament: report

WARSAW (Reuters) - Portugal striker Helder Postiga will miss the rest of Euro 2012 with a thigh strain sustained in the quarter-final win over the Czech Republic, leading Polish website Sport.pl reported, citing the results of a scan at the team’s base in western Poland.

Postiga, Portugal’s first-choice centre-forward, was carried off after pulling up late in the first half against the Czechs in Warsaw.

Portugal will face the winners of Saturday’s quarter-final between France and Spain in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

The Portuguese Football Federation had already said Postiga would miss the semi-final. He was replaced against the Czechs by Hugo Almeida.