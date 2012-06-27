Spain bring in striker Negredo for Fabregas in Euro semi-final

DONETSK (Reuters) - Striker Alvaro Negredo was surprisingly brought into Spain’s team for the Euro 2012 semi-final against Portugal with coach Vicente Del Bosque leaving out midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Portugal have been forced to make the first change to their starting lineup at the finals due to striker Helder Postiga’s thigh injury and, as expected, Hugo Almeida replaces him in a three-pronged attack with Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Del Bosque’s move means Spain will play with a recognized striker after beating France 2-0 in their quarter-final with a six-man midfield but there is no place for Fernando Torres who is on the bench along with fellow forward Fernando Llorente.

Sevilla striker Negredo, who was thought to be behind both of those strikers in the pecking order, has scored six goals in 11 games for Spain but has appeared just once in the tournament so far - as an 89th minute substitute against Croatia.

Teams

Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves, 3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles, 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani, 9-Hugo Almeida, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo

Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos, 3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Xabi Alonso; 8-Xavi, 6-Andres Iniesta, 21-David Silva; 11-Alvaro Negredo

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)