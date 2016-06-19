FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania make five changes for Albania game
June 19, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Romania make five changes for Albania game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Romania v Albania - EURO 2016 - Group A - Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France - 19/6/16 - Romania's players listen to national anthem before the match.Max Rossi

LYON, France (Reuters) - Romania made five changes to their team for the Euro 2016 Group A clash with Albania on Sunday, with Denis Alibec becoming the third different striker used by coach Anghel Iordanescu in the tournament.

Bogdan Stancu, the first Romanian player to score twice at a European Championship by netting in their first two group games, moves from the center to the left of midfield with Adrian Popa coming in on the other side of the recalled Nicolae Stanciu.

Ovidiu Hoban replaces Mihai Pintilii as one of the two central midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation while Alexandru Matel fills the left back slot instead of Razvan Rat.

Albania have made one change to the team beaten 2-0 by France, with Migjen Basha replacing Burim Kukeli in a five-man midfield which forms part of Italian coach Gianni De Biasi's conservative 4-5-1 formation.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
