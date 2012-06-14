Euro: Russia to appeal UEFA sanctions over fan trouble

(Reuters) - Russia will appeal UEFA’s decision to dock the team six points in qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans misbehave again, the Russian soccer federation said on Thursday.

“...the Russian soccer federation is entitled to prepare and submit a written appeal against UEFA’s decision and this will be done within the allotted time for this procedure,” the federation said in a statement on its website.

UEFA acted after disturbances at Russia’s opening Euro 2012 game against the Czech Republic last Friday where Russian fans set off and threw fireworks and displayed illicit banners at the Group A match in Wroclaw which Dick Advocaat’s team won 4-1.