Russia to blacklist soccer hooligans before 2018 World Cup: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will blacklist Russian and foreign soccer hooligans ahead of the 2018 World Cup which it is hosting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.

"There must be blacklists. Those breaking the law must be barred from entry into the country and from attending matches," Dvorkovich was cited as saying. "This refers to both our fans ... and foreign ones."