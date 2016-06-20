FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France re-arrests Russian soccer fan leader days after deportation
#Sports News
June 20, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

France re-arrests Russian soccer fan leader days after deportation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - England v Russia - EURO 2016 - Group B - Stade V?lodrome, Marseille, France - 11/6/16 Fans clash in the stadium after the gameKai Pfaffenbach Livepic

PARIS (Reuters) - French police re-arrested Russian soccer fan leader Alexander Shprygin in the southwestern city of Toulouse on Monday, two days after deporting him in connection with violence that marred the beginning of the Euro 2016 tournament.

It was not immediately clear how Shprygin re-entered France. A message on his Twitter handle said that he had taken an unconventional route and included a photo of a jet belonging to Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling Airlines.

"He was arrested this evening in Toulouse," a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.

Also posted on the Twitter feed of Shprygin, who is president of the Russian Supporters Union, was a short video filmed inside the stadium ahead of Russia's match against Wales.

Shprygin was among 20 Russian fans expelled from France after violence flared before and during the England-Russia match in Marseille.

Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Hugh Lawson

