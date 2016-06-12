FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Russian minister backs UEFA case against Russian soccer body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s sports minister thinks European soccer body UEFA did the right thing by starting a disciplinary case against the Russian Football Union (RFU) for crowd disturbances after the Russia-England match, R-Sport reported on Sunday.

“It’s the right thing, there were flares, there was a flare gun, there had been clashes in the stands, it’s necessary to sort all of this out,” R-Sport news agency cited the minister, Vitaly Mutko, as saying.

“We will prepare properly, we will present our position... The fans were rooting greatly, but there are people who do not come for the football.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly

