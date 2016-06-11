Euro 2016 soccer violence spreads to French city of Nice -TV

PARIS (Reuters) - Northern Irish soccer fans clashed with locals in the French city of Nice on Saturday, BFM TV reported, hours after violent skirmishes between English and Russian supporters marred the opening days of the Euro 2016 championship.

Video circulating on social media showed, bottles and chairs being thrown as riot police moved in to contain the violent scuffles. BFM TV said seven people were hurt in Nice.

Local police officials were not immediately available for comment.