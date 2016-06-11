FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro 2016 soccer violence spreads to French city of Nice -TV
#World News
June 11, 2016 / 11:43 PM / a year ago

Euro 2016 soccer violence spreads to French city of Nice -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Northern Irish soccer fans clashed with locals in the French city of Nice on Saturday, BFM TV reported, hours after violent skirmishes between English and Russian supporters marred the opening days of the Euro 2016 championship.

Video circulating on social media showed, bottles and chairs being thrown as riot police moved in to contain the violent scuffles. BFM TV said seven people were hurt in Nice.

Local police officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

