Russian Football Union will probably be fined after Marseille clashes: R-Sport

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Football Union will probably by fined by UEFA for the behavior of Russian fans in Marseille, Russia’s Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Sunday, R-Sport news agency reported.

“We will have a fine from UEFA, so I understand. We behaved incorrectly,” Mutko said, adding that Russian officials will investigate what happened and there were “many nuances”.

His comments follow violent scenes at a Euro 2016 game between England and Russia on Saturday evening.