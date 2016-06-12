FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Russia after crowd violence
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 12, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Russia after crowd violence

REFILE - correcting nationality - A Russian fan taunts English fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match against Russia in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, said on Sunday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the Russian Football Union following crowd disturbances at the end of the Russia-England Euro 2016 match in Marseille.

Russian fans charged their English counterparts moments after the final whistle on Saturday, punching and kicking retreating England supporters, some of whom were forced to scale barriers to escape.

UEFA said a decision on sanctions would be made within the next few days, once Russia had been able to submit written statements.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Richard Lough

