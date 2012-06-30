Spain penpix

KIEV (Reuters) - Penpix of Spain players set to feature in Sunday’s Euro 2012 final against Italy:

GOALKEEPER

1-Iker Casillas (Real Madrid) Born: 20.05.81 Caps: 136. Spain’s most-capped player and undisputed first choice, captain Casillas is considered one of the world’s best. Sometimes suspect dealing with aerial threats but a brilliant shot-stopper, has been at his inspirational best at Euro 2012.

DEFENDERS

17-Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid) Born: 17.01.83 Caps: 40 Goals: 0. A clean-cut and steady fullback comfortable on both flanks but mainly used on the right by Real Madrid and Spain this season. Did a highly efficient job marking Portugal captain and Real team mate Cristiano Ronaldo in the semi-final.

15-Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) Born: 30.03.86 Caps: 91 Goals: 6. Athletic and tough-tackling, Ramos has switched to central defense from right back for club and country this season. Has excelled for Spain in a new partnership with Gerard Pique and enhanced his reputation with an audacious chipped penalty in the semi-final shootout victory over Portugal.

3-Gerard Pique (Barcelona) Born: 02.02.87 Caps: 44 Goals: 4. A commanding presence in central defense and a threat when joining the attack as an auxiliary striker chasing late goals, Pique has great timing in the tackle and is an astute passer. Also stepped up to score a penalty in the Portugal shootout.

24-Jordi Alba (Valencia) Born: 21.03.89 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. Alba has made the left back role vacated by Joan Capdevila his own with a string of impressive performances since making his debut in October. Pacy and tenacious in the tackle, he is adept at getting forward to send over dangerous crosses. Poised to join Barcelona who have agreed terms with his club Valencia.

MIDFIELDERS

14-Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) Born: 25.11.81 Caps: 101 Goals: 15. The hard-tackling Alonso stamped his authority on the Real Madrid side following his move from Liverpool and is a highly respected member of Spain’s squad. He marked his 100th cap with a double in the quarter-final win against France but blotted his copybook with a shootout miss against the Portuguese.

16-Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) Born: 16.07.88. Caps: 44 Goals: 0. Busquets has similar passing ability to Xavi and Alonso and is a tenacious ball winner. Coach Vicente del Bosque has said he is the player he would most like to be compared to and he has been his usual efficient self in Poland and Ukraine.

8-Xavi (Barcelona) Born: 25.01.80 Caps: 114 Goals: 10. Midfield orchestrator Xavi has set new standards for a central playmaker, leading Spain to victory at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. But his passing, vision and composure on the ball, unrivalled in recent seasons, have been below par at Euro 2012.

6-Andres Iniesta (Barcelona) Born: 11.05.84 Caps: 70 Goals: 11. A hugely gifted and entertaining ball player, Iniesta epitomizes Spain’s swift, counter-attacking style. Unusually coming into the tournament injury free, he has returned to his best at Euro 2012 and has been the holders’ standout player.

10-Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Born: 04.05.87 Caps: 68 Goals: 10. A swift passer, a commanding presence on the ball and a threat from anywhere around the box, Fabregas still hasn’t carved out an automatic starting spot in Spain’s highly competitive midfield. Has netted twice from open play and scored the penalty that put Spain through to the final.

21-David Silva (Manchester City) Born: 08.01.86 Caps: 63 Goals: 17. A tricky and pacy left-footer with an eye for goal, Silva has had two impressive seasons at Manchester City after leaving Valencia. Complained about being sidelined under Del Bosque but has started every game for Spain at Euro 2012.

20-Santi Cazorla (Malaga) Born: 13.12.84 Caps: 45 Goals: 6. Another of Spain’s so-called “bajitos”, gifted playmakers short on stature but blessed with superb control, vision and passing ability. Used sparingly by Del Bosque but a useful man to call on if any of the attacking midfielders are tiring.

FORWARDS

9-Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Born: 20.03.84 Caps: 97 Goals: 30. Scorer of the goal against Germany that fired Spain to Euro 2008 glory, Torres suffered a spectacular loss of form after moving to Chelsea from Liverpool in 2011. Was dropped for the Venezuela friendly in February but returned to score a double against Ireland in the group stage.

22-Jesus Navas (Sevilla) Born: 21.11.85 Caps: 20 Goals: 2. A pacy winger and the bane of many a left back, Navas took his rightful place in the squad at the 2010 World Cup after shaking off anxiety attacks that stopped him travelling too far from his Andalucian home. A useful impact player off the bench who scored the winner against Croatia in the Group C decider.

7-Pedro (Barcelona) Born: 28.07.87 Caps: 16 Goals: 2. After an injury-plagued season the agile forward has returned to form for Barca and Spain. Came off the bench and won the penalty converted by Alonso for Spain’s second against France and caused problems for the Portuguese defense as a substitute in the semi.