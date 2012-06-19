FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bajrami in as Sweden make two changes
#Sports News
June 19, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Bajrami in as Sweden make two changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Midfielder Emir Bajrami has been included in Sweden’s starting lineup against France for their final Group D game in place of the ill Rasmus Elm at Euro 2012 on Tuesday.

Coach Erik Hamren made two changes from the team who lost 3-2 against England and are already eliminated from the tournament, with Ola Toivonen replacing the injured Johan Elmander up front.

Hamren said on Monday that Elm was ill and a decision on his participation would be made on Tuesday, while he had already announced that Elmander would be rested so he could continue his recovery from a broken foot.

In the group’s other game, England take on co-hosts Ukraine in Donetsk, which also kicks off at 1845 GMT.

Team

1-Andreas Isaksson; 4-Andreas Granqvist, 3-Olof Mellberg, 13-Jonas Olsson, 5-Martin Olsson; 8-Anders Svensson, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 19-Emir Bajrami; 20-Ola Toivonen. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher and Ken Ferris)

0 : 0
