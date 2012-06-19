FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ben Arfa starts for France against Sweden
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 19, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

Ben Arfa starts for France against Sweden

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Hatem Ben Arfa was included in France’s starting line-up to face eliminated Sweden in their final Euro 2012 Group D game on Tuesday.

Ben Arfa will play on the right flank in place of Jeremy Menez, who is rested after picking up a yellow card as coach Laurent made two changes from the team who beat Ukraine 2-0 in the previous game.

Yann Mvila, whose preparations had been hampered by an ankle injury, replaced Yohan Cabaye in midfield where he will partner Samir Nasri in front of holding player Alou Diarra.

Ola Toivonen starts up front for Sweden in place of the injured Johan Elmander with Emir Bajrami in midfield in place of Rasmus Elm.

Teams

Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 4-Andreas Granqvist, 3-Olof Mellberg, 13-Jonas Olsson, 5-Martin Olsson; 8-Anders Svensson, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 19-Emir Bajrami; 20-Ola Toivonen

France: 1-Hugo Lloris; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 5-Philippe Mexes, 4-Adil Rami, 22-Gael Clichy; 20-Hatem Ben Arfa, 11-Samir Nasri, 18-Alou Diarra, 17-Yann Mvila, 7-Franck Ribery; 10-Karim Benzema

Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.