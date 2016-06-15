FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police fire tear gas at English soccer fans in Lille
June 15, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

French police fire tear gas at English soccer fans in Lille

Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Lille, France 15/6/16 Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse English soccer fans on Wednesday near the train station in the northern city of Lille, one of the venues of the Euro 2016 tournament, a police source said.

Police intervened after fans starting running in all directions following a detonation of unknown origin, the source told Reuters.

Earlier in the same area, police pushed away a group of English fans when they began to be threatening, the source said.

Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark Heinrich

