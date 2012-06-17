FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro: UEFA probes England fans' attempted pitch invasion
June 17, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Euro: UEFA probes England fans' attempted pitch invasion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's Danny Welbeck (L) scores a goal past Sweden's goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson (R) and Olof Mellberg during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

WARSAW (Reuters) - UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against the English FA following an attempted pitch invasion by England fans at the Euro 2012 Group D match against Sweden.

“UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Football Association of England (FA) for the inappropriate behavior of their supporters - attempted invasion of the field of play - at the UEFA EURO 2012 Group D match against Sweden in Kiev on Friday,” UEFA said in a statement on Sunday.

The European soccer ruling body’s Control and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on Wednesday.

England beat Sweden 3-2 and need a point from their final group game against co-hosts Ukraine on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris

