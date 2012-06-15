FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine v France suspended due to lightning
June 15, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Ukraine v France suspended due to lightning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A fan of Ukraine reacts as their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France was suspended at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. The match was suspended in the fifth minute due to lightning and thunder as torrential rain poured down at the Dombass Arena on Friday. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

DONETSK (Reuters) - The Euro 2012 Group D game between Ukraine and France was suspended in the fifth minute due to lightning and thunder as torrential rain poured down at the Donbass Arena on Friday.

European governing body UEFA said the game would not restart before 1700 GMT (1 p.m. EDT).

Referee Bjorn Kuipers ordered the players to go back to the dressing-rooms with co-hosts Ukraine and France level at 0-0.

Fans, officials and reporters ran for cover and the stadium was almost empty five minutes after the match was interrupted.

If the game is abandoned, it will be replayed in full on Saturday, according to UEFA rules.

Reporting by Mike Collett and Simon Evans; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

