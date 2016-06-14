FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says operation underway to arrest 40 Russian hooligans
June 14, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

France says operation underway to arrest 40 Russian hooligans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have launched an operation to arrest some 40 Russians suspected of being involved in violence last week in Marseille that marred the start of the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.

"As we speak there is a police operation to arrest some 40 of them (hooligans) that may have taken part in these acts in Marseille so that they can no longer do it in the next games with the violence we have seen," Bernard Cazeneuve told lawmakers. "There were photos and videos. They will be stopped."

He later added that those being arrested "were violent Russian supporters" and that they could expect to be deported if they were sentenced.

Police earlier surrounded a coach with about 40 Russians as it set off from Cannes in southern France towards the north of the country.

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
