FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal, Czechs happy to play under closed roof
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 21, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Portugal, Czechs happy to play under closed roof

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Portugal and the Czech Republic would not object to playing Thursday’s Euro 2012 quarter-final clash at the National Stadium under a closed roof if required by poor weather conditions, a UEFA spokeswoman said.

European soccer’s governing body had said it would seek to keep the roof open for the rest of the tournament after a much-criticized decision to close it ahead of the opening match between co-hosts Poland and Greece due to a thunderstorm.

Polish media and officials complained that humid conditions in the stadium contributed to their team’s poor second-half performance.

“In the morning we held a team meeting with both teams and there was a question about closing the roof. Both teams agreed if such a need arises,” said UEFA spokeswoman Ewa Prokopiak.

Weather forecasters predict an overcast sky on Thursday night with a chance of thunderstorms.

Reporting by Piotr Pilat; Writing by Chris Borowski; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.