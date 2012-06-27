FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro soccer: Spain faces sternest test against Portugal in first semi-final
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 27, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

Euro soccer: Spain faces sternest test against Portugal in first semi-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's players attends a training session at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 26, 2012. Portugal will face Spain on Wednesday in the semi-final of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament . REUTERS/Charles Platiau

DONETSK (Reuters) - Holders Spain will be given their sternest Euro 2012 test yet against Iberian rivals Portugal and their in-form forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the first semi-final later on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on Spain coach Vincente del Bosque to see if he continues his policy of not starting with a striker.

The scampering Ronaldo is set to be marked by Real Madrid team mate Alvaro Arbeloa in Donetsk.

Germany and Italy will meanwhile be continuing their preparations for Thursday’s second semi-final in Warsaw.

The final is in Kiev on Sunday.

Related Coverage

Editing by Mark Meadows

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.