Euro soccer: Spain faces sternest test against Portugal in first semi-final

DONETSK (Reuters) - Holders Spain will be given their sternest Euro 2012 test yet against Iberian rivals Portugal and their in-form forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the first semi-final later on Wednesday.
All eyes will be on Spain coach Vincente del Bosque to see if he continues his policy of not starting with a striker.
The scampering Ronaldo is set to be marked by Real Madrid team mate Alvaro Arbeloa in Donetsk.
Germany and Italy will meanwhile be continuing their preparations for Thursday’s second semi-final in Warsaw.
The final is in Kiev on Sunday.
