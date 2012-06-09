FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four hurt after Russian fans attack Wroclaw stewards
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 9, 2012 / 1:02 PM / 5 years ago

Four hurt after Russian fans attack Wroclaw stewards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WROCLAW (Reuters) - Four stewards needed hospital treatment after being attacked by Russian fans at Wroclaw stadium after the Russia-Czech Republic Euro 2012 clash on Friday, the head of the Polish company in charge of coordinating the tournament said.

“After the Russia Czech Republic match a fight broke out. A large number of fans in Russia T-shirts attacked security guards then ran away. Four guards were hospitalized but soon released after receiving first aid,” Marcin Herra told TVP INFO (Polish State Television) on Saturday.

“Such things can occur over the next 22 days. If it gets hot, drinks will be consumed and such things can happen. It’s a normal situation.”

A police spokesman also reported a fight in a Wroclaw restaurant on Friday night between four drunken Russians. One of them suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for first aid.

Russia beat the Czech Republic 4-1 on Friday in the second match of Euro 2012.

Russian and Ukrainian soccer fans scuffled briefly in the streets of Lviv in Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday.

Reporting by Rob Strybel; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.