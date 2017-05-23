FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UEFA announces minute's silence at Europa League final
May 23, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 3 months ago

UEFA announces minute's silence at Europa League final

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Manchester United visit the Friends Arena ahead of the the Europa League Final - Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden - 23/5/17 The Europa League trophy on display ahead of the Europa League final Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack will be observed before the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday between Manchester United and Ajax, UEFA has announced.

Speaking at the end of a media conference featuring two Ajax players, a UEFA official said that a minute's silence would be observed and that the opening ceremony would be scaled back in the wake of the attack at a pop concert in Manchester, in which 22 people died on Monday.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Neil Robinson

