Manchester United cancel Europa League final news conference after concert attack

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United Training - Manchester United Training Ground - 23/5/17 Manchester United players and staff stand for a minute of silence during training honouring the people killed and wounded in an explosion at Manchester Arena Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

ZURICH (Reuters) - Manchester United have canceled their news conference ahead of the Europa League final in Stockholm following Monday's suicide attack at a pop concert in their own city which killed 22 people.

European soccer body UEFA said it had agreed to a request from United to cancel Tuesday's conference, which was due to be held at the Friends Arena, the venue for Wednesday's match against Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.

UEFA said the team would practice at their own ground on Tuesday as planned before flying to Sweden. A team walk at the stadium in the evening would go ahead.

At least 22 people were killed and 59 were wounded when the suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on Monday night.