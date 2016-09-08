Nishikori upsets Murray to reach U.S. Open semis
NEW YORK Japan's Kei Nishikori overcame second seed Andy Murray for a gruelling 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 see-saw victory on Wednesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals.
ZURICH UEFA has made significant changes to its flagship Champions League competition in an unacceptable manner which will be detrimental to domestic football, the organization representing Europe's domestic soccer leagues (EPFL) said on Thursday.
The EPFL said UEFA's conduct could lead to an end of the agreement where domestic matches are not scheduled on the same nights as matches in European club competitions.
"A major change in European football has been announced without the support and consensus of the organizers of domestic league football in Europe," the EPFL said in a statement.
"This decision will have a detrimental impact on domestic competitions and will lead to an exponential growth in the financial and sporting gap between the biggest clubs in Europe and all the others."
Last month, UEFA, the European soccer body, rearranged the slots in the lucrative Champions League group stage in favor of its four top-ranked leagues -- in effect Spain, England, Germany and Italy -- by guaranteeing them four places each.
It also announced changes in the distribution of revenue with more emphasis placed on the historic sporting results of the clubs and less on the value of their television market.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
NEW YORK Japan's Kei Nishikori overcame second seed Andy Murray for a gruelling 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 see-saw victory on Wednesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals.
The Denver Broncos have agreed on a new three-year contract with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the team said on Wednesday.
LONDON Ryder Cup wildcard Thomas Pieters pulled out of the Dutch Open on Thursday after suffering an allergic reaction to a bee sting.