Canada keeper Borjan joins Red Star from Ludogorets

Jul 20, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan makes a diving stop on a shot against Jamaica during the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan joined former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade from Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad on a three-year contract on Monday.

Red Star's first-choice keeper Filip Manojlovic joined Spanish Liga 2 side Getafe on Friday and Borjan will compete with Damir Kahriman and Aleksandar Stankovic for the slot.

The 29-year old Canadian, a Serb born in Croatia when both republics were still part of the former Yugoslavia, said he was delighted to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for the 1991 winners of Europe's elite club competition.

"It's been my lifelong dream to play for Red Star and now it's reality," Borjan told a news conference.

"Ludogorets are financially stronger than Red Star but it's not all about money. I have come to a club of great history and stature hoping to make an immediate impact."

Borjan could make his debut on Thursday when Red Star host Czech side Sparta Prague in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

The keeper said he was in good form after playing for Canada at the Gold Cup, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals after a 2-1 defeat by Jamaica on Friday.

"I am in my rhythm and ready to make myself available right away. I am here as a reinforcement looking forward to the prospect of being the first-choice goalkeeper."