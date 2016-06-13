FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France urges sanctions on England, Russia, plans alcohol ban
#World News
June 12, 2016 / 4:24 PM / a year ago

France urges sanctions on England, Russia, plans alcohol ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's interior minister called on tough sanctions against England and Russia after violent clashes in Marseille and urged hosting cities to consider a ban on alcohol around match days.

"It is absolutely necessary that the national federations whose supporters create incidents of this nature be punished for what happened inside the stadium, and also outside," Bernard Cazeneuve told a news briefing.

Cazeneuve said he asked police chiefs in nine hosting cities to take all measures to prevent the sale, consumption and transportation of alcohol on the day before a fixture and on the match day.

Anybody arrested for violent incidents could also be banned from all stadiums, fan zones and popular public areas in all host cities, he added.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough

