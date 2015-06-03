CAF supports proposed FIFA reforms: statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - African soccer says it supports plans to reform FIFA and is determined to safeguard the sports’ values and ethics in a belated reaction to Sepp Blatter’s resignation as FIFA president.

A statement on Wednesday came almost 24 hours after Blatter’s dramatic announcement of his intention to step down as soon as a new leader is elected.

A brief CAF statement said: “The Confederation of African Football has taken note of the decision of FIFA President, Joseph Sepp Blatter, to resign upon disposal and convene an extraordinary congress for the election of a new president.

“CAF commits to supporting reforms intended for the consolidation of a FIFA that will be accepted by everyone, and reiterates its determination to cooperate in safeguarding the moral and ethical values that underlie the practice of soccer, its organization, administration and development.”

Blatter announced his decision to step down on Tuesday, six days after police raided a hotel in the city and arrested several FIFA officials - and just four days after he was re-elected to a fifth term as president.

He promised to spend the rest of his term reforming the organization, including a change in the power of the confederations.

While CAF merely noted Blatter’s departure, Kenyan soccer chiefs were divided over his exit.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF), whose president Sam Nyamweya said he voted for the Swiss in Friday’s election, saluted Blatter “for his dedicated service to soccer over the past 40 years, 17 of which he has served as President of the world governing body.”

“Under Blatter, the organization of FIFA has seen tremendous growth, the world body undergoing massive restructuring which has seen the game expand in leaps and bounds,” the FKF said in a statement.

The regional football governing body for East and Central Africa, CECAFA, called Blatter’s timing “unfortunate, coming less than a week after delegates traveled all the way to Zurich to exercise their democratic right.”

But the body added: ”We in Cecafa hope his decision (to quit) is good for football and that the new leadership will correct mistakes that have blighted the football body so that FIFA can remain strong to continue developing football worldwide,” said CECAFA general secretary Nicholas Musonye.