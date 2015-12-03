FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-soccer official from Panama among new FIFA defendants: sources
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 3, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-soccer official from Panama among new FIFA defendants: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are charging ex-soccer official Ariel Alvarado of Panama in the next stage of their sweeping criminal case over allegations of corruption in the sport, sources familiar with the matter said.

Alvarado led Panama’s soccer federation from 2000 to 2011 and served on the executive committee of CONCACAF, which administers soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

U.S. authorities will name 16 new defendants in an indictment set to be unveiled on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice, a law enforcement source said.

Argentine media reported that U.S. officials have requested the arrest of Argentine national Jose Luis Meiszner, the secretary general of South America’s CONMEBOL soccer confederation.

Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in Washington and David Ingram in New York; editing by Grant McCool

