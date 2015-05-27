Swiss justice office says has blocked bank accounts in FIFA probe

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) said it had blocked accounts at several banks in Switzerland after police arrested some of the most powerful figures in global soccer on Wednesday in U.S. and Swiss corruption cases.

“Further to three U.S. requests for legal assistance, the FOJ has also ordered the blocking of accounts at several banks in Switzerland through which bribes are claimed to have flowed as well as the seizure of related bank documents,” the office said in a statement.

The FOJ said a further wanted soccer official had been arrested on a request from the United States and named Eugenio Figueredo, Eduardo Li, Jose Maria Marin, Julio Rocha, Costas Takkas, Jeffrey Webb, and Rafael Esquivel as the seven officials currently in detention pending extradition.