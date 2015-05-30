FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Several FIFA suspects want bail on health grounds: TagesAnzeiger
May 30, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Several FIFA suspects want bail on health grounds: TagesAnzeiger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Several of the seven soccer officials arrested in Zurich on corruption charges in an investigation linked to FIFA are requesting bail on health grounds, Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger reported on Saturday.

The men in question, who are facing extradition to the United States following their arrest on Wednesday, have said they are too old and not fit enough to remain in detention, the Swiss daily reported, without attributing the information to a source.

A representative for the Swiss Federal Office of Justice could not be reached immediately for comment outside of office hours.

The seven individuals, who include FIFA Vice President Jeffrey Webb and the head of Costa Rica’s soccer federation, Eduardo Li, are being held at undisclosed detention centers. All are contesting their extradition from Switzerland.

The investigations into FIFA by U.S., Swiss and other law enforcement agencies have plunged soccer’s governing body into the worst crisis in its 111-year history.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Angus MacSwan

