Swiss authorities say six in FIFA probe fighting U.S. extradition
May 27, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss authorities say six in FIFA probe fighting U.S. extradition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities said that six of seven individuals arrested on corruption charges in a probe linked to soccer’s governing body, FIFA, will contest their extradition to the United States, but that one person agreed to be extradited.

In a brief statement which didn’t disclose names, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Justice said U.S. officials now have up to 40 days to submit formal and detailed extradition requests to Swiss authorities.

“Extradition proceedings will be resumed as soon as these requests have been received,” the justice office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Katharina Bart

