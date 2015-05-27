Factbox: Soccer officials arrested in Switzerland

(Reuters) - Brief biographies of the nine current and former FIFA officials indicted on Wednesday for racketeering, conspiracy and corruption.

- -

JEFFREY WEBB (Cayman Islands)

Age: 50

FIFA Vice President

President of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) (since 2012)

Chairman of the FIFA Anti-Racism and Discrimination Task Force

President of Cayman Islands Football Association

- -

EUGENIO FIGUEREDO (Uruguay)

Age: 83

FIFA Vice President

Former President of South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) (2013-14)

Former President of Uruguayan Football Association (1997-2006)

- -

JACK WARNER (Trinidad and Tobago)

Age: 72

Minister of National Security, Trinidad and Tobago

Former President of CONCACAF (1990-2011)

Former FIFA Vice President (to 2011)

Former President of the Caribbean Football Union (1990-2011)

* Resigned from all football posts on June 11, 2011, bringing an end to FIFA Ethics Committee procedures against him.

- -

RAFAEL ESQUIVEL (Venezuela)

Age: 68

President of Venezuelan Football Federation (Since 1987)

Member of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee

- -

JOSE MARIA MARIN

Age: 83

Former President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) (2012-2015)

President of Local Organising Committee for 2014 World Cup

Former Governor of Sao Paulo State (1982-1983)

- -

NICOLAS LEOZ (Paraguay)

Age: 86

Former President of CONMEBOL (1986-2013)

Former member of FIFA’s executive committee (1998-2013)

Twice former President of Paraguayan Football Association

* Retired from all football posts for “health and personal reasons” in April 2013.

- -

EDUARDO LI (Costa Rica)

President of Costa Rican Football Federation

Special advisor to the Organising Committee for the FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups

- -

JULIO ROCHA (Nicaragua)

Former President of Nicaraguan Football Federation (1990-2014)

Elected to CONCACAF Hall of Fame in 2009

FIFA Development Officer

- -

COSTAS TAKKAS (Cayman Islands)

Former General Secretary the Cayman Islands Football Association

- -