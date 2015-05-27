Factbox: Soccer officials arrested in Switzerland

(Reuters) - Brief biographies of the nine current and former FIFA officials indicted on Wednesday for racketeering, conspiracy and corruption.
JEFFREY WEBB (Cayman Islands)
Age: 50
FIFA Vice President
President of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) (since 2012)
Chairman of the FIFA Anti-Racism and Discrimination Task Force
President of Cayman Islands Football Association
EUGENIO FIGUEREDO (Uruguay)
Age: 83
FIFA Vice President
Former President of South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) (2013-14)
Former President of Uruguayan Football Association (1997-2006)
JACK WARNER (Trinidad and Tobago)
Age: 72
Minister of National Security, Trinidad and Tobago
Former President of CONCACAF (1990-2011)
Former FIFA Vice President (to 2011)
Former President of the Caribbean Football Union (1990-2011)
* Resigned from all football posts on June 11, 2011, bringing an end to FIFA Ethics Committee procedures against him.
RAFAEL ESQUIVEL (Venezuela)
Age: 68
President of Venezuelan Football Federation (Since 1987)
Member of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee
Age: 83
Former President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) (2012-2015)
President of Local Organising Committee for 2014 World Cup
Former Governor of Sao Paulo State (1982-1983)
NICOLAS LEOZ (Paraguay)
Age: 86
Former President of CONMEBOL (1986-2013)
Former member of FIFA’s executive committee (1998-2013)
Twice former President of Paraguayan Football Association
* Retired from all football posts for “health and personal reasons” in April 2013.
EDUARDO LI (Costa Rica)
President of Costa Rican Football Federation
Special advisor to the Organising Committee for the FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups
JULIO ROCHA (Nicaragua)
Former President of Nicaraguan Football Federation (1990-2014)
Elected to CONCACAF Hall of Fame in 2009
FIFA Development Officer
COSTAS TAKKAS (Cayman Islands)
Former General Secretary the Cayman Islands Football Association
